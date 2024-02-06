Should Tallahassee city commissioners make more money? Charter Review Committee debates

The city of Tallahassee's Charter Review Committee discusses possible charter amendments during its meeting Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at City Hall.

The city’s Charter Review Committee debated the pros and cons of expanding the ranks of the city commission — an issue that’s already sparked partisan battle lines — during its third meeting.

The CRC also discussed the possibility Thursday of paying city commissioners more money, moving city commission elections with only two candidates from the August primary to the November general election and requiring periodic reviews of the charter, the city’s governing “constitution.”

The committee is tasked with reviewing those four issues before deciding whether to recommend any proposed charter changes to the city commission. If they advance any of the proposals, city commissioners will decide whether to place them on 2024 ballots for voters to consider.

While not specifically mentioned in the committee’s bylaws, another politically charged proposal, the creation of single-member city commission districts, continues to loom in the background. Right now, all five city commissioners are elected citywide.

Former City Commissioner Mark Mustian, who chairs the CRC, said he wasn’t “completely opposed” to expanding the city commission. But he didn’t express much interest in pursuing it.

“There’s some logic to it,” Mustian said. “But I just don’t see an overwhelming need to change that. I think it works fairly well the way it is. I don’t know that seven is any better than five. I’d probably be inclined just to leave it the way it is.”

Jared Willis, a lawyer, lobbyist and political consultant, stopped short of expressing outright support for expansion. But he said he was “a little concerned” about the direction of the conversation and suggested a need to change the 3-2 voting dynamic on the city commission.

Jared Willis

“Is that the opinion — that that is working?” Willis asked. “I don’t think it is. So maybe adding two, three, four, five more seats isn’t the way to do that. But I think what I’m really hearing is well we don’t want more diversity of opinion on the city commission.”

The bitterly divided city commission often votes along 3-2 lines, with Mayor John Dailey and Commissioners Curtis Richardson and Dianne Williams-Cox in the majority and Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter in the minority. The factions disagree on most of the big issues, from the budget and tax rates to the police department and growth and development.

Last month, the Leon County Democratic Party announced its opposition to adding seats on the commission or moving to single-member districts representing various parts of the city. The Leon County Republican Party, meanwhile, strongly backs moving to districts, which could help a Republican win a commission seat for the first time in more than two decades.

Ryan Ray, chairman of the local Democratic Executive Committee, called it a “right wing power grab” in a news release and said it would dilute Black voting power on the commission. Evan Power, chairman of the Leon County Republican Party and recently elected chairman of the state GOP, said districts would add “varied opinions” that the city “desperately needs.”

Former elected officials opine on whether city commissioners have full-time or part-time jobs

The CRC also continued discussion of city commissioner salaries, which are based on how much Leon County commissioners earn, itself a figure determined by state formula.

Under the charter, city commissioners make half the salary of county commissioners with the exception of the mayor, who makes the same amount. County commissioners currently earn $90,577, putting city commission salaries at $45,288. The city commission role has traditionally been considered a part-time commitment.

CRC member Beth Corum, CEO of Capital City Banking Group, said it was hard to compare commissioner salaries with those in like-sized cities without knowing whether the job is now expected to be full or part time. She and other members also suggested basing the salaries on something other than county commissioner pay.

Former City Commissioner Elaine Bryant called the duties of commissioners “extremely broad” and said their pay should reflect their responsibilities.

City Commissioner Elaine Bryant speaks during a ceremony held to dedicate the park in Kleman Plaza to former mayor Dorothy "Dot" Inman-Johnson Monday, Oct.26, 2020.

“Just know that it is tagged as a part-time job, but it is not,” Bryant said. “I can say that without reservation, and I can give you many examples of why I can say it’s not a part-time job. It’s a 24/7 if you allow it to be. Grocery stores are not off-limits for conversations with the public. And personally, I felt that it was irresponsible — it would be — not to talk to someone even if it’s 10 o’clock in Publix.”

Mustian, a lawyer, had a different take, though he acknowledged he was likely on the minority side of the issue.

“I never saw it as a job,” he said. “I mean, you’re a commissioner, this is service. I had a full-time job the whole time I did it. It wasn’t easy. It cost me money. But I did it. I wanted to do it.”

He added that while most sitting and former city commissioners probably feel it’s a full-time job, it doesn’t have to be.

“The thing I worry about is that if it becomes a job, then it becomes ... well, you know, I have to keep this job, I’ve got to feed the family ... decisions are made that are all in the line of keeping the job,” Mustian said.

Dr. Howard Kessler of Tallahassee, a member of Physicians for Social Responsibility Florida, speaks during a demonstration staged in front of the Governor's Mansion in protest of the herd immunity approach to COVID-19 and Gov. Ron DeSantis' handling of the pandemic Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

Dr. Howard Kessler, who was a retired physician when he served on the Wakulla County Commission, said he “totally agreed” with Bryant that the job can be “totally consuming.” He said it would be “almost impossible” for a commissioner to hold a second full-time job.

The meeting marked the third time the CSC has convened and the first time all 10 members were present. While the committee took no action on the proposals, Mustian said motions could be made at the committee's next meeting, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in the Tallahassee Room at City Hall, 300 S. Adams St.

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com or 850-599-2180.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee Charter Review Committee debates commission size, pay raise