Tallahassee City Hall to host bicentennial birthday party on March 4

An extra special bicentennial birthday party is coming soon.

Tallahassee is turning 200, and to celebrate the city is hosting a midday birthday party in front of City Hall, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on March 4.

"This is an exciting year of celebration for our city," Mayor John Dailey said in a statement. "... I encourage everyone to get engaged - attend the special bicentennial events and programs."

The theme of the bicentennial is "Ambitious from the Beginning," so the event will feature live music from the Raa Middle School Steel Band and Florida A&M jazz band, as well as remarks from Dailey, and two local historians will share a brief history of Tallahassee.

"Tallahassee became the capital of the territory of Florida on March 4, 1824," staff wrote in their press release.

"...It was the midway point between St. Augustine and Pensacola, the principal cities where legislators were conducting government business at the time. The city got its name from a Muskogean Indian word meaning 'old fields.' "

The event is free to the public.

Arianna Otero is the City Solutions Reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact her via email at AOtero@tallahassee.com or on Twitter/X: @ari_v_otero.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: City Hall to host bicentennial birthday celebration on March 4