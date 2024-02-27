Tallahassee doctor pays fine, gives up DEA registration to settle case, prosecutors say

An investigation into Dr. Mary Watson found "numerous potential violations of the Controlled Substances Act," prosecutors said.

A Tallahassee doctor paid a $60,000 fine after entering a civil settlement agreement and voluntarily surrendering her DEA registration, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Florida.

The government said Watson wrote at least 76 prescriptions for a diet drug called Phendimentrazine but didn't keep any of the patient files, according to the news release.

"Accurate record keeping is not only required but helps ensure controlled substances are not abused by physicians and diverted for personal use," U.S. Attorney Jason Coody said.

The settlement agreement isn't "an admission of any liability by Dr. Watson" and doesn't mean the federal government's "potential claims were not well-founded," according to the release.

"With the assistance of investigators in the Drug Enforcement Administration, we remain committed to holding physicians accountable for their responsibilities under federal law," Coody said.

