Tallahassee Fire Department puts out fire at former hotel on West Tennessee Street

Firefighters knocked down a blaze in a former hotel on the corner of Tennessee and Dewey streets.

The Tallahassee Fire Department stopped a fire Tuesday morning at a closed hotel in the 600 block of West Tennessee Street.

The fire was reported at 9:20 a.m., according to a TFD news release. In under five minutes, firefighters arrived at the three-story hotel that was engulfed in "heavy smoke and fire coming from the third floor."

The department did not identify the hotel, but the only vacant hotel in that area is the former University Inn & Suites on the southeast corner of Tennessee and Dewey streets. The site is slated to host a 10-story student housing tower.

Nobody was on the floor where the fire broke out, and firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other parts of the building, according to the release.

"The Tallahassee Police Department assisted in evacuating occupants from the rest of the building," TFD said. "There were no injuries reported on scene."

Leon County Emergency Medical Services, the City of Tallahassee Utilities and the State Fire Marshal's office also helped on scene. The State Fire Marshal's office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

