Tallahassee fire engine overturns while responding to traffic crash, FHP says

A Tallahassee fire engine overturned while responding to a traffic crash Tuesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The engine was on Meridian Road, taking "a left-hand curve (when) the right-side tires ran off the roadway and onto the east grass shoulder," according to an FHP report. The driver steered to the left, causing the fire engine to "rotate counterclockwise and overturn."

The driver of the engine and two people onboard sustained minor injuries, the FHP said. "The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Leon County Sheriff's Department and the Tallahassee Fire Department," it added.

This is the second local first-responder vehicle to be involved in a crash in less than a week.

On Thursday, a Tallahassee Police officer was driving on North Meridian Road near Bradford Road when he hit an excavator and overturned.

Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on X: @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FHP: Tallahassee fire engine overturns en route to traffic crash