Tallahassee, Leon County open sandbag sites as Tropical Storm Idalia threatens Big Bend

The city of Tallahassee and Leon County opened sandbag sites Sunday as Tropical Storm Idalia formed off the coast of Mexico and threatened to potentially hit the Big Bend coast in roughly 72 hours.

"Residents are encouraged to prepare now while there is time," the city said in a news release.

Tallahassee community members come together at Winthrop Park to make sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Michael on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018.

County sandbag sites are at the following locations:

Leon County Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road

Apalachee Regional Park (Solid Waste Management Facility), 7550 Apalachee Parkway

Fred George Park, 3043 Capital Circle NW

Oak Ridge Road at Ranchero Road

The county sites are staffed to assist residents with sand, bags and ties available for the public. Residents are asked to take no more than 15 "so as to allow others to prepare," the county said.

City sandbag sites are at the following locations:

Mike Blankenship Skate Park, 2909 Jackson Bluff Road

The former Northwood Centre mall site off Tharpe Street.

The city sites are unstaffed, but sand and bags are provided. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels and limit sandbags to 25 bags per household.

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com or 850-599-2180.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee, Leon County open sandbag sites as Idalia threatens Big Bend