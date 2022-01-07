Tallahassee man arrested after shooting at two men, TPD says

A man was arrested Thursday after, police say, he fired multiple shots at two brothers.

Justin Hinson, 31, faces multiple charges including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He remains in the Leon County Detention Facility without bail.

The arrest stems from a shooting inside a Northwest Tallahassee house shared by two brothers as well as Hinson's girlfriend, according to court records.

One of the brothers was an ex-boyfriend of Hinson's girlfriend, an arrest affidavit said. She continued to live in the house off Ocala Road "due to their financial status."

On Dec. 22, around 7:30 p.m., Hinson showed up to the brothers' house with a gun in-hand when he started a fight with his girlfriend's ex before pulling the trigger "at head level but missed."

The second brother joined in the fight before Hinson fired more shots and ran out the front door and into his grey SUV, court records said.

A neighbor told police that people were yelling before one gunshot was fired in an account consistent with statements from one of the two brothers. Then, after a pause and some more arguing, the neighbor heard another shot.

One of the brothers later positively identified Hinson, who is a registered sex offender, in a photo lineup.

"It is believed that Justin Hinson ... arrived at the residence ... with the intent to kill," a probable cause affidavit said.

