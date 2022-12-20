Tallahassee man charged with attempted murder after victim spoke to girlfriend

A Tallahassee man is facing attempted murder charges in connection with an October shooting that left one person in critical condition.

Myrick Hall, 36, was arrested on a warrant Monday and booked into the Leon County Detention Facility.

Hall is accused of shooting a man on Oct. 7 out of jealousy after the victim spoke to his girlfriend at the Hickory Hills Apartments on Jackson Bluff Road.

Witnesses said Hall became angered and confronted the victim. He was shot in the chest with a 9mm, according to court records.

Tallahassee Police Department detectives searched the apartment Hall shared with his girlfriend after finding a spot of blood on the exterior door. They found two handguns but Hall’s whereabouts were unknown until his arrest.

