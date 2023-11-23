Tallahassee man continues Thanksgiving Day tradition begun in 1980
While many people are spending time with family on this Thanksgiving, others are spending their holiday at work.
While many people are spending time with family on this Thanksgiving, others are spending their holiday at work.
As Charlie Brown once said: “We’ve got another holiday to worry about. It seems Thanksgiving Day is upon us.”
Over 55 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving this year.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Commanders vs. Cowboys game.
Over the river and through... time! These are our picks for holiday travel going back to 1885, when Thanksgiving was first declared a holiday.
Inflation, artificial intelligence, and Taylor Swift all may be fodder for Turkey Day table talk — during a feast costing 4.5% less than last year’s holiday meal.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine give an update on the NBA In-Season Tournament before talking about the NBA things they’re most thankful for this holiday season and discussing players/teams/GMs as parts of a Thanksgiving feast.
For many American families, this time of year means presents to buy and wrap, dinners to cook and host and a seemingly endless stream of events to prepare for — and often, that all falls on the shoulders of women.
Stocks rose on Wednesday amid a low volume trading day as investors prepare for the market holiday on Thursday.
A record number of Americans are expected to fly for Thanksgiving this year. And believe it or not, some holiday travelers will have fully cooked turkeys in their luggage.
Disney is hoping to reverse its Thanksgiving slump at the box office this year. But is that just wishful thinking?
Average prices at the pump fall below $3 a gallon in 13 states as the holiday weekend kicks off.
Please enjoy this in-depth viewing guide to plan your Thanksgiving weekend sports consumption.
With all the slicing, dicing and carving taking place in the kitchen, injuries to the fingers, hands and arms top the list of reasons why people land in the ER around Thanksgiving.
Gasoline prices are headed lower going into the Thanksgiving holiday, creating a “tailwind” for drivers, predicts one energy analyst.
While prices for most goods and services aren’t deflating as they are for turkeys, the inflation rates have certainly eased. And, importantly, concerns about prices are receding.
Mariah Carey might proclaim, "It's time!" but respondents to a new Yahoo/YouGov survey say the jump from Halloween to happy holidays happens too quickly.
"People can justify [violent] behavior if they're going to get something on sale," Roth says.
Obviously there are sequined minidresses on this list.
Save big on smart home gadgets for all the tech enthusiasts in your life at Walmart's Black Friday sale.
The only thing I know better than buying holiday gifts for loved ones is buying holiday gifts for myself.