Tallahassee man sentenced to 37 years in prison in 'horrific' abuse of toddler

A Tallahassee man who was arrested after a toddler in his care was found near death from severe abuse was sentenced Friday to 37 years in prison.

Clayton Pafford, 26, was found guilty at trial in August on charges of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm, aggravated child neglect and other crimes. Leon Circuit Judge Frank Allman presided over the trial and handed down the sentence.

Prosecutors said Pafford abused the 2-year-old daughter of his live-in girlfriend, Heather Reid, who was also charged in the case. In May 2019, Pafford shook and beat her to the point where she was clinically dead, though first responders were able to revive her.

"The evidence suggested a pattern of abuse over time that was really horrific," said Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman. "The child's bedroom had blood stains all over it. She had lots of old injuries. It was just really terrible."

The State Attorney's Office said earlier this year that the girl had physically recovered, though she suffered permanent damage to her eyes and teeth and "lasting damage from the psychological trauma that was inflicted upon her." She was adopted by a loving family, prosecutors said.

Reid, 30, who was charged with child neglect, told investigators she never reported her daughter's injuries to police out of fear the authorities would take her away. She testified against Pafford during his trial.

A trial has not been set in her case. Reid also faces a charge of lewd and lascivious battery after her arrest last year for allegedly having sex with an underage boy.

