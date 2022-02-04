Tallahassee man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 murder

After more than seven hours of deliberation, a Leon County jury convicted 28-year-old Quontarrious Jones for the 2018 murder of Brandon Bradshaw at a Blountstown Street home.

Jones was sentenced to life in prison.

Bradshaw was found seated on his couch in Jan. 2018 with eight gunshots wounds. Prosecutors with the 2nd Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office say witnesses and fingerprint evidence left at the scene of the murder indicated Jones was the last person inside the apartment with Bradshaw before he was killed.

During the investigation, Jones gave eight different variations of his whereabouts and how Bradshaw was killed. At the same time, he gave details of the shooting that only the perpetrator would know, investigators say.

