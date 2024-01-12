Tallahassee NAACP's annual breakfast: Honoring MLK and the young dreamers

In collaboration with the Leon County School district, the Tallahassee NAACP hosted its annual Martin Luther King Jr., commemorative breakfast.

Skye Proud, a fourth-grade student at Pineview Elementary School, captivated a crowd of over 300 people in a passionate speech about the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and how his courageous acts helped spark a historic civil rights movement here in Tallahassee.

"It is important for all of us to know how he affected change in Leon County," the 9-year-old said in her speech.

Parents, administrators, students and local leaders gathered at the Tucker Civic Center Friday morning for the Tallahassee NAACP branch's annual commemorative breakfast to honor the civil rights icon and the students who carry on his legacy.

'Freedom is never given freely': Remembering when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. came to Tallahassee

Skye gave insight into the influence King had on the civil rights movement in Leon County, highlighting prominent local figures and events.

"It was here, where two sisters, Priscilla and Patricia Stephens, created a Tallahassee chapter of the Congress of Racial Equality," the young student said.

She described how the historical lunchtime sit-in protests held by the Stephens sisters at a whites-only lunch counter in downtown Tallahassee, not only gained national attention, but made the "jail, not bail" strategy popular in the civil rights movement.

Know their names: A roll call of civil rights leaders who helped shape Tallahassee

In collaboration with the Leon County School district, the Tallahassee NAACP hosted its annual Martin Luther King Jr., commemorative breakfast.

"It was here, where the protests inspired a letter of encouragement from Dr. King to his comrade, Rev. C.K. Steele, pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church," she said. "It was here where Dr. King gave a speech at Bethel Baptist in 1964 to kick off a three-day civil rights workshop."

Proud is an 8th generation Leon County resident who enjoys old school rap and is a student ambassador for the Florida Civil Rights Museum. She says King's legacy will live on forever as the greatest Black leader in American history.

"He faced continuous personal threats, harassments and arrests before an assassin's bullet took his life, but not his legacy," she said boldly.

The slain civil rights leader would have turned 95 on Jan. 15. The event theme was "The Power of the Dream: Justice for All!," in collaboration with Leon County Schools.

In collaboration with the Leon County School district, the Tallahassee NAACP hosted its annual Martin Luther King Jr., commemorative breakfast.

Over 100 students from across the district were recognized as "dreamers and doers" for representing King's principles. Students got a certificate and medal before shaking hands with local leaders, including State Rep. Allison Tant, Mayor John Dailey and NAACP Tallahassee chapter President Mutaqee Akbar.

"We have to understand that we stand on the shoulders of people, like Dr. King, who stood up and spoke out even though it wasn't popular," Akbar said. "The things that you all are doing as our youth, even when it's not popular, its important."

As attendees dined on waffles, eggs and bacon, Akbar, Proud and the keynote speaker, Tallahassee Public Defender Jessica Yeary, spoke about the importance of King's legacy.

In collaboration with the Leon County School district, the Tallahassee NAACP hosted its annual Martin Luther King Jr., commemorative breakfast.

The NAACP 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations come after the organization issued a travel advisory for Florida last May, claiming Gov. Ron DeSantis' policies outlawing teachings on critical race theory were undemocratic and "hostile to Black Americans."

"The reality is that we still see injustice in our programs every single day," Yeary said. "Young people that continue to show up every day, give me hope."

She said she has been serving in courtrooms as a public defender since she graduated from Stetson University College of Law in 2009. She said her passion was sparked early in her career, after she visited a detention center and witnessed a young boy strapped to a desk at the wrist, waist and ankles.

"We have to stop the school to prison pipeline," Yeary said. "We have to stop criminalizing children's behaviors and we have to acknowledge the brutality and trauma of incarceration."

"We have to stop charging children as adults," she said.

Festivities will continue with a commemoration service Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. at the C.K. Steele Plaza. Following the service, at around 10:30 a.m. attendees will march to the Capitol for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative rally.

More: NAACP posts Florida travel warning, warns DeSantis' policies 'hostile to Black Americans'

More: Local organizations plan events honoring civil rights legend Martin Luther King Jr.

Alaijah Brown covers children & families for the Tallahassee Democrat. She can be reached at ABrown1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Leon County students honored as "dreamers" at NAACP MLK breakfast