Tallahassee police apprehend Franklin Sheriff's alleged stalker at the Kearney Center

David Reed was arrested Dec. 29 for harassing Franklin County Sheriff A.J. "Tony" Smith.

The Tallahassee Police Department arrested the man Franklin County Sheriff A.J. "Tony" Smith calls his "aggressive stalker" at the Kearney Center, the local homeless shelter and services center, on Friday.

David Reed, 35, had warrants for his arrest on charges of written threats to do bodily harm to a public servant and harassing phone calls.

He was held in the Leon County Detention Facility for one night as what's known as a favor hold to Franklin County before being released the next day and transferred to the Taylor County jail for safety reasons.

Reed had checked himself into the homeless shelter Friday night but later contacted the Franklin sheriff's office and told them where he was, what he was wearing and that "he was ready to be picked up," according to court documents.

The arrest comes just two days after the Franklin County Sheriff's Office notified the public to be on the lookout for and help them find Reed.

For several months, Reed texted and called Smith hundreds of times, but the nature of the messages became more threatening the last few weeks before his arrest, the sheriff said.

Reed sent pictures of Smith's house taken from the front yard, made crude comments about the office's chief of staff and threatened other Franklin County Sheriff's Office employees, the sheriff told the Tallahassee Democrat in an interview last month.

He previously was arrested and held in the Wakulla County jail for a few months before he was sentenced to time served and probation. Reed was first seen in Tallahassee at the Kearney Center Dec. 18, where he was supposed to serve his probation. Instead, he left and roamed the streets of Tallahassee, according to Smith.

