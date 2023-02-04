Tallahassee Police arrest 3 for May murder after gun purchase leads to barrage of gunfire

Three young men face murder charges after an attempt to sell a gun led to a barrage of gunfire and a man's death.

The Tallahassee Police arrested Jer’Darrius Davis, 23; Jaheim Nixon, 21; and Edward Johnson, 18, Friday following a May 21 shooting that occurred in a home in the 2400 block of Wintergreen Road in east Tallahassee.

All three are from Gadsden County, and Davis "is a known affiliate of gangs in Havana" with a "criminal history including violent offenses," according to court records. He was on probation until the year 2031.

According to court records, the three arranged to meet the victim, Robert Christian, to purchase an AR15-style handgun that was being sold via Instagram.

"The arrestees arrived at the residence and intended to rob the victim," a TPD spokesperson wrote in an online case update. "As the victim handed over the firearm, one of the arrestees produced a firearm and began shooting. A second arrestee also fired multiple shots. The victim sadly succumbed to his injuries on scene."

According to court records and witness testimony, between 10 to 15 shots were fired.

Video provided by a neighbor who set up camera surveillance of the home due to suspicious activity and a cell phone found in the deceased's left hand helped police crack the case, according to court records.

The video showed the three passengers from a Ford Explorer all appear to have hoods pulled up over their heads and masks covering their faces as they walk to the front door. After gunfire is heard on the video and only 37 seconds after their arrival, the suspects are seen fleeing the residence.

"It is believed that Nixon brandished a firearm first, the victim responded by attempting to retrieve his own firearm for the purpose of handing over property while being robbed and then Nixon shot the victim," a TPD spokesperson wrote. "This then prompted Johnson to begin shooting the victim as well."

