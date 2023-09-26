Tallahassee police arrest Quincy man in connection with shooting that injured an officer

The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a man on attempted homicide and other charges for allegedly shooting and injuring a police officer Monday morning following a home-invasion robbery.

John'Darious Wright, 25, of Quincy, was arrested Tuesday on charges of attempted homicide while resisting an officer, home invasion robbery, obstructing police and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held in the Leon County Detention Facility.

Wright was one of two men who were taken in for questioning by police on Monday afternoon outside the Baymont Inn & Suites on North Monroe Street. The other person, who is not believed to have been involved, was released.

Alicia Hill, a TPD spokeswoman, said the officer who was shot spotted a suspect vehicle leaving the scene and relayed that to dispatch before the shooting occurred.

"It was the actions of the officer when he observed that vehicle in the neighborhood that ultimately helped us to follow up on that lead to make an arrest," Hill said.

Hours after the incident, multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed the Baymont Inn & Suites to stop a car that had been in the vicinity of the scene earlier that day, TPD said Monday.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday after TPD responded to a call that was initially reported as a residential burglary at the Villas of Westridge on Sandpiper Street off West Tharpe Street.

“Through the ongoing investigation, it was determined responding officers interrupted a targeted, drug-related home invasion in progress,” TPD said in a news release.

One of the suspects took off running, and officers pursued him on foot. During the chase, another suspect came out of the apartment and fired at the officers, TPD said.

The injured officer was immediately taken to a local hospital and rushed into surgery, Chief Lawrence Revell said during a morning news conference. He was in stable condition as of Monday morning.

Hill said Revell has been with the officer, whose name was not released, and their family and following up with them "around the clock" since the shooting occurred to make sure "they feel supported."

This is a breaking story. Check back for more details.

Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on Twitter @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: TPD arrests Quincy man in connection with shooting that injured an officer