Tallahassee Police arrest second man allegedly connected to shooting of officer

A second man was arrested on attempted homicide charges for allegedly shooting and injuring a Tallahassee Police officer following a home-invasion robbery.

Rahiym Sanders, 26, was arrested in Alachua County on charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, attempted murder, home invasion robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently being held in Alachua County until he can be transferred to the Leon County Detention Facility.

"When this incident first occurred, I stood before the community and said we were not going to rest until we located and arrested the individuals responsible for injuring one of our own, and that is exactly what happened," Police Chief Lawrence Revell said in a prepared statement.

Sanders was the second suspect who invaded the home in the Villas of Westridge on Sandpiper Street off West Tharpe Street, according to a TPD news release. He was joined by John'Darious Wright, 25, who shot the police officer as the two fled the scene, according to police.

Wright was arrested a week ago on charges of attempted homicide while resisting an officer, home invasion robbery, obstructing police and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held in the Leon County Detention Facility.

Hours after the incident, TPD detectives with assistance from the United States Marshals Service detained two men for questioning which led to Wright's arrest. Sanders wasn't the second detainee who was released, TPD spokesperson Alicia Hill said.

The investigation is still active and ongoing as law enforcement continues to search for the third suspect in this case, Hill said.

After multiple surgeries, the injured officer is in stable condition and expected to recover, Revell said. He has been in "good spirits" surrounded by friends, family and coworkers.

"While their bravery is to be applauded, it should go without saying that violence brought against the men and women wearing these uniforms has no place in this community," Revell said. "We will stand shoulder to shoulder with the State Attorney's Office to make sure every person involved is brought to justice."

Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on Twitter @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee Police arrest second man after officer was shot on duty