Tallahassee police: Cash withdrawal for drug deal led to downtown shooting, arrest

Tallahassee Police have arrested a 50-year-old man, who they say shot two people Friday morning in a bank parking lot after a dispute over money for drugs.

On May 6, the Tallahassee Police Department arrested Johnathan Wooten in connection to the shooting that occurred outside the Envision Credit Union, located at 600 North Monroe Street.

Wooten has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by an out-of-state convicted felon. He will be extradited to the Leon County Detention Facility.

When police arrived at the scene Friday at about 11:15 a.m., they found two victims, a man and a woman, with serious gunshot injuries.

The Tallahassee Police Department investigates a shooting that took place at Envision Credit Union, located on North Monroe, on Friday, May 5, 2023.

As news of the broad daylight, downtown shooting spread even to the Florida legislature, which was adjourning its session, TPD announced that they had identified the suspect's vehicle. They put out an APB (All Points Bulletin) for the white pickup truck and notified local and neighboring law enforcement agencies.

"Hours later, the vehicle was located in Thomas County and a pursuit was initiated by the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, Thomasville Police Department, United States Marshals Service, and the Georgia State Patrol," a TPD spokesperson wrote in an emailed case update. "Two subjects were apprehended from the vehicle, and a third subject was detained at a separate location in Thomas County."

On Saturday, Wooten, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested and the other two detained people were released as police say they were not involved in the shooting.

The white truck that the Tallahassee Police Department believes to have the suspect of a shooting that took place at Envision Credit Union, located on North Monroe, Friday, May 5, 2023.

According to police, Wooten and both victims "arrived at the Envision Credit Union together to withdraw money to purchase illegal narcotics."

"Shortly after arrival, a verbal dispute occurred, and Wooten shot both victims and fled the scene," a TPD spokesperson wrote. "This swift arrest is a testament to law enforcement agencies across multiple jurisdictions working quickly and collaboratively to keep the public safe."

