Tallahassee police to conduct 'grid search' to find missing 12-year-old

The Tallahassee Police Department will conduct what's known as a "grid search" in hopes of gathering any information they can about where Lori Page could be.

Detectives, joined by the Tallahassee Fire Department, are launching their search Tuesday morning at San Luis Mission Park in the city's northwest. Hill said they will be there as long as it takes to complete the grid search, which is when investigators search a large area section by section to ensure a thorough scan.

The 12-year-old went missing more than eight months ago, and detectives are resorting to a more in-depth search method, exhausting all their options to learn anything that might help them find Lori.

"This is just part of ongoing efforts to try and get a lead," TPD spokesperson Alicia Hill said. "We still don't have any information."

The park is near where Lori originally went missing, in the 1200 block of Continental Court off Ocala Road, last June.

"We're doubling back to see if there's anything we might find to indicate where she might be," Hill said.

In a recent interview with the Tallahassee Democrat, Detective Anna Drake said Lori's case "is unique." She said she's never had a case where they've gone this long without the child getting in contact with anyone.

"Everyone is concerned for her welfare," Drake said. "The length of her being missing is very concerning to us."

