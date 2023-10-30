Tallahassee Police Department arrests suspect in Palm Beach Street shooting

Tallahassee Police Department officers have arrested one suspect in connection with the Palm Beach Street shooting which occurred early in the day on Saturday, Oct. 28, and resulted in a women's death.

Alquedrick Smith, 22, was arrested later in the day on Saturday and has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm, and possession of weapon. He is currently being held in Leon County Jail.

"The ensuing homicide investigation collected physical evidence that helped detectives identify Smith as a suspect and develop probable cause for arrest," said a spokesperson for TPD in a prepared statement.

TPD searched Smith's residence where they found several hidden firearms, including a fully automatic weapon.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

According to investigators, Smith is believed to have shot a woman around 10 a.m. in the 600 block of Palm Beach Street. She was taken to a local hospital where she "succumbed to her injuries."

"This arrest is a testament to TPD's tireless efforts and dedication to bringing justice to the victim in this case," said a spokesperson for TPD in a statement.

The latest incidents of gun violence was the capital city and county's 77th serious shooting of the year. So far this year, 20 people have died in shootings and at least 65 have been injured, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis.

Arianna Otero is the City Solutions Reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact her via email at AOtero@gannett.com or on Twitter @ari_v_otero

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee Police arrest suspect in Palm Beach Street shooting