Tallahassee police say foul play not ruled out in two Sunday deaths

Tallahassee police detectives say they're not ruling out foul play in both of their recent death investigations.

On Sunday, TPD worked two "suspicious deaths" just hours apart:

— Officers first responded to a call in the 4000 block of Jackson Bluff Road at 7:15 a.m. reporting a woman who wasn't breathing.

— About four hours later, officers were called to Casa Bella Inn at 2850 Apalachee Parkway and found what they called a "deceased juvenile" at the scene.

But a TPD watch commander told the Tallahassee Democrat the deceased was an infant and the death was not related to a shooting or "any act of violence."

All involved parties have been identified in both cases, according to a TPD update. The cause of death for each is "still under investigation pending a complete autopsy." Both cases are still open and active.

Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on X: @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee police say foul play isn't ruled out in 2 Sunday deaths