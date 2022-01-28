Tallahassee Police: Gunfire kills teen; 2 in custody; 2nd fatal shooting in near 24-hour span

A teenage boy is dead and two suspects have been detained following a shooting that happened Thursday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

The incident occurred outside just after 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of Keith and Liberty streets, which is between Lake Bradford Road and Wahnish Way, said TPD spokesperson Heather Merritt.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital where he later died, Merritt said. Two suspects were detained "for interviews."

Merritt could not elaborate further on the circumstances of the shooting, which happened blocks away from Florida A&M University.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred near the intersection of Keith and Liberty Street at approximately 8:45 p.m. One victim, an adult male, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) January 28, 2022

There have been at least 12 shootings since the new year, resulting in at least eight injuries and five deaths, according to an analysis of gun violence by the Tallahassee Democrat.

This latest gunfire happened less than a mile from another fatal shooting that left MaKayla Bryant — a 22-year-old Florida A&M University graduate student — dead the night before.

More: 'A bright light': FAMU mourns former cheer team captain, grad student killed in shooting

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

