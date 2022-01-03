Tallahassee police identify suspect in shooting off West Tennessee Street

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred off West Tennessee Street Sunday night.

Two people were in the 1900 block of Corvallis Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when one of them got into a fight with another person, according to a summary of the incident by TPD.

"As they were leaving in their vehicle, the suspect ran after them and shot at their vehicle," the summary said. Neither of the victims were struck by the gunfire.

Two bullet holes were found in the victim's car when police met with the pair at a northeast Tallahassee Taco Bell. Officers identified a suspect, but their attempt to arrest him at his home was "unsuccessful," the summary said.

There now have been at least two shootings since the new year.

On Saturday, around 7 p.m., an argument led to the fatal shooting of a man on Okaloosa Street. Police on Monday arrested the man they believe pulled the trigger.

