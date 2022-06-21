Tallahassee police investigate 2 drive-by shootings less than an hour apart; 2 men injured

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating two drive-by shootings that left two men injured and occurred within an hour of each other.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, a man was walking down Basin Street in the Griffin Heights Apartment complex when someone "drove by him in a vehicle and began shooting at him," a TPD incident analysis read.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the TPD summary read.

It's unclear if he was the target of the shooting.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified, said TPD spokesperson Heather Merritt.

Then, just after midnight Tuesday in the 600 block of West 7th Ave., a man walking on a sidewalk was shot from a passing vehicle, according to the TPD summary.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, said an incident analysis. Like the other shooting, it's unclear if he was the intended target.

No arrests have been made in connection with this shooting, Merritt said, adding that TPD is investigating whether the two incidents are related.

More recent shootings:

There have been at least 70 shootings in Tallahassee this year, resulting in at least 44 injuries and a dozen deaths, according to a running count of gun violence by the Tallahassee Democrat.

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: TPD: 2 men left injured in 2 separate drive-by shootings