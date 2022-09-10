Tallahassee Police investigate double homicide at student apartment complex

Police are investigating a double homicide at an apartment complex in northwest Tallahassee.

Tallahassee Police Department officers responded after a shooting that occurred just before 8 p.m. Friday at Plato’s Villas at San Marcos Apartments, located at 2400 W. Tharpe Street. While almost three miles away from campus, the apartments are marketed as "Tallahassee's premier Student Housing accommodation."

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two men dead inside an apartment.

No other information was provided and the case "remains open and active."

So far this year, 15 people have been killed and at least 61 injured in 87 shootings in the capital city and county, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed or has knowledge of the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

The scene of a shooting at the Plato's Villas at San Marcos student apartment complex on West Tharpe Sept. 9.

Reach Editor William Hatfield at whatfield@tallahassee.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee Police investigate after two found dead at apartment complex