Tallahassee Police investigate double homicide in Griffin Heights neighborhood

A man and a teenage boy are dead in an overnight double homicide in south Tallahassee — continuing a violent start to the new year as the second deadly shooting in a 24-hour span.

A little after midnight, the Tallahassee Police Department posted an online update that detectives were investigating the two murders after being called to a shooting that occurred just after 10 p.m. at Griffin Heights Apartments at 1010 Basin Street.

“When officers arrived on scene, they discovered two victims, an adult male and a juvenile male, in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately began rendering aid,” a TPD spokesperson wrote in an incident alert. “Both individuals were transported to a local hospital where they sadly succumbed to their injuries.”

TPD says the case remains open and active.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

The latest bout of gun violence represents the third serious shooting in the capital city and county since the start of the new year. Thus far, all three shootings tallied in the Tallahassee Democrat's rolling analysis of gun violence have been fatal.

Almost twelve hours before the double homicide, the Leon County Sheriff's Office was investigating a fatal shooting in a neighborhood off Tower Road on the northwest side of town. The Sheriff's Office said one man was killed in the shooting, which stemmed from a "domestic" incident.

On Jan. 5, one person was killed and two injured in a shooting on Famcee Avenue. Police are also investigating a Jan. 1 homicide that they initially said was a shooting but later said fireworks may have been involved. They have not revealed a definitive cause of death in the case.

The overnight shooting is the continuation of a bloody year in Tallahassee that saw a surge in homicides. Tallahassee officials estimate Florida's capital city saw a 13.6% rise in violent crime last year.

According to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence, the 2023 spike in crime included three separate double homicides, a mass shooting, three murders in a single 24-hour span and five accidental shootings — three of them fatal — in a single month.

