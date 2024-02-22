Tallahassee police investigating dead body of adult off John Knox Road

As of Thursday afternoon, city police were conducting a death investigation in the 500 block of John Knox Road, near the old Tallahassee Mall.

"An adult individual was located deceased in a wooded area just before 9 a.m.," Tallahassee police spokesperson Heather Merritt said.

A full autopsy is pending to determine the manner of death, and at this time, detectives are working to identify the body, Merritt said.

There isn't enough information to say whether foul play led to the death, she said, but they will know more once the autopsy is completed.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee police investigating dead body off John Knox Road