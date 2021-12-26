Tallahassee police investigating early Sunday shooting on North Monroe Street

James L. Rosica, Tallahassee Democrat
·1 min read

A woman was taken to a local hospital with “life-threatening injuries” after an early Sunday shooting, the Tallahassee Police Department tweeted Sunday.

No details were released about the shooting that occurred just before 3 a.m. near the 1800 block of North Monroe Street. The latest status of the victim is unavailable.

In case you missed it: Man facing attempted murder charges in Mission Hills apartment shooting

'It's breaking them': Amid guns and poverty, Black teens often wind up in survival mode

“This is currently an open and active investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available,” police said in a follow-up tweet.

“Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call TPD at 850-891-4200.

“They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.”

Data: Shootings in Tallahassee in 2021

Reach Rosica at jrosica@tallahassee.com and follow him on Twitter @JimRosicaFL.

Want more news coverage? If you're already a subscriber, thank you! If not, please subscribe using the link at the top of the page and help keep the news you care about coming.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee police investigating early Sunday shooting on North Monroe

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Save the Children says staff missing after Myanmar massacre

    The international aid group Save the Children said two of its staffers were missing in a massacre in eastern Myanmar that left more than 30 people, including women and children, dead and burned in their vehicles after they were reportedly shot by government troops as they were fleeing combat. Photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve killings in Mo So village, just outside Hpruso township in Kayah state, spread on social media in the country, fueling outrage against the military that took power in February after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The photos showed the charred bodies of over 30 people in three burned-out vehicles.

  • 'No culture, no future': Belgian artists decry virus rules

    Thousands of Belgian performers, cinema operators, event organizers and others joined together Sunday to protest the government’s decision to close down the country’s cultural life to stem the spread of the surging omicron variant. Waving posters reading "The show must go on" or “No culture, no future,” the crowd demonstrated peacefully despite the pouring rain, accusing the government of unfairly targeting the culture industry with the new virus restrictions.

  • U.S. holiday retail sales rise 8.5% as online shopping booms, Mastercard says

    U.S. ecommerce sales jumped 11% in this year's holiday shopping season, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse report, yet again underscoring the COVID-19 pandemic's role in transforming customers' shopping habits. Holiday e-commerce sales made up 20.9% of total retail sales this year, the data showed, noting that the sector continues to see growth as consumers enjoy the ease of browsing and buying in the comfort of their homes. "Shoppers were eager to secure their gifts ahead of the retail rush, with conversations surrounding supply chain and labor supply issues sending consumers online and to stores in droves," senior advisor for Mastercard Steve Sadove said in a statement.

  • Should we be telling kids the truth about Santa?

    Social scientists have been studying the effects of the Santa myth for more than a century, but the question of whether the legend is a hurtful lie or just harmless fun is still up for debate.

  • A puppy – and a hope for justice – for Robeson County family recovering from shooting

    Estrella Sosa was riding in a car with her parents and older sister on Sept. 11 when she was shot in the head and back.

  • Fauci welcomes Trump's vaccine support: "I hope he keeps it up"

    NIAID director Anthony Fauci said Sunday that he was "dismayed" when followers of former President Donald Trump booed after Trump revealed he got a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot last week.Between the lines: Trump was more vocal about his support for the vaccines last week, even pushing back against doubts about their efficacy during an interview with conservative media personality Candace Owens.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Although he is vaccinated h

  • Christmas Day home invasion turns deadly on Long Island

    Southampton Town Police responded Christmas morning to a home invasion at house in North Sea.

  • Porsche-Loving Miami Realtor Accused of ‘Execution Style’ Murder Spree

    Miami Police/Miami-Dade JailA crypto-dabbling, Porsche-loving real estate agent has been denied bond after being accused of carrying out a chilling and unprovoked murder spree targeting homeless men in Miami.Willy Suarez Maceo, 25, was arrested and booked into the Miami-Dade jail system at 2:28 a.m. Friday on a murder charges.Miami Interim Police Chief Manuel Morales said Maceo allegedly drove up to a homeless man near downtown Miami on Tuesday night and shot him in the head. The unidentified ma

  • Alex Jones' wife arrested on domestic violence charge

    The wife of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested Christmas Eve on a domestic violence charge that the right-wing provocateur said stems from a "medication imbalance.” Sheriff's deputies took Erika Wulff Jones into custody and booked her into an Austin jail around 8:45 p.m. Friday. Alex Jones, an Austin resident and founder of the right-wing media group Infowars, declined Saturday to say whether he'd been injured or elaborate on what happened beyond that he believes it was related to his wife's recent change of medication.

  • Icy roads leads to multiple crashes on Mass. roads

    In Woburn, Massachusetts, multiple vehicles were spotted off the road on Montvale Avenue near Wood Street following freezing rain on Christmas morning.

  • Fayetteville homicide suspect surrenders after hourslong police standoff in Springdale

    After more than eight hours, the suspect surrendered peacefully to police.

  • Bakersfield woman accused of murdering Clovis 'gentle giant'

    Clovis police have arrested 57-year-old Mary Sanchez, who they believe killed 67-year-old Steven Rogers. The two were dating, police say.

  • Charles Pugh just before prison release: 'What I did was wrong'

    “What I did was wrong,” Pugh admitted to the Detroit Free Press in an interview in prison shortly before his release.

  • Oakbrook shooting: Mall reopens after 4 hurt; 2 in custody

    Police are still searching for a man in connection to a shooting at the Oakbrook Center Thursday evening that injured four. Two other people are in custody.

  • Mississippi AG Lynn Fitch’s Family Loves Cruel Confederate General and Klan Wizard Nathan Bedford Forrest

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyDuring an interview with a Catholic anti-abortion outlet this September, Lynn Fitch—the lawyer arguing the case that could effectively overturn Roe v. Wade—called reproductive freedom a “states’ rights” issue.Fitch, Mississippi’s first woman attorney general, is undoubtedly aware of the historical associations of that phrase, which one local outlet noted has been “often invoked throughout Mississippi’s history, including in defense of slavery, segregati

  • A man strung Christmas lights from his home to his neighbor's to support her. The whole community followed.

    It started last November with a single string of Christmas lights on a Baltimore County street. Kim Morton was home watching a movie with her daughter when she received a text from her neighbor who lives directly across the road. He told her to peek outside.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Matt Riggs had hung a string of white Christmas lights, stretching from his home to hers in the Rodgers Forge neighborhood, just no

  • I’m 50 and considering an early retirement. I want a vibrant place with moderate-left demographics where I can stretch out my savings

    Given your wish list, you are headed for a major city or its suburbs unless you are OK with some compromises. Finally, it also rated highly when I turned to MarketWatch’s “Where Should I Retire” tool.

  • Son of animal hoarder drops off nearly 500 parakeets at animal shelter before Christmas

    The parakeets were said to be crammed together in just seven cages and barely able to move.

  • ‘Grotesque’ video of fox being stabbed with garden fork sparks outrage

    A minister has called for action on "grotesque" animal cruelty after a video showed a fox being attacked with a garden fork.

  • Felicia Cox's remains identified after Mississippi man offered tip before he was executed

    The remains of Felicia Cox, who disappeared in 2007, were identified after a tip from David Neal Cox before his November execution in Mississippi.