Tallahassee police investigating Friday night shooting that injured one

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting off Lake Bradford Road.

According to a TPD incident synopsis, officers were in the area and "heard gunshots coming from the location of Lake Bradford Road and Lake Avenue" at 10:29 p.m.

Officers encountered an adult male victim, who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital.

Detectives believe the victim was the intended target and are actively investigating the incident. No arrests have been made as of Monday.

So far this year, three people were killed and 19 were injured in at least 27 shooting incidents in Tallahassee and Leon County, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis.

