Tallahassee police investigating after man stabbed, hospitalized Friday afternoon

Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
A man was stabbed and hospitalized Friday afternoon, causing an investigation by the Tallahassee Police Department.

The man was found with "serious injuries" before 2 p.m., just behind the Hot Love Tattoo shop, at 514 W. Gaines St., according to spokesperson Heather Merritt.

No suspect has been arrested, she added. Merritt was unable to release more information because the investigation is in its beginning stages.

Police ask that any witnesses to call TPD at (850) 891-4200 or use the anonymous Crime Stoppers service at (850) 574-TIPS.

