Tallahassee police investigating after man stabbed, hospitalized Friday afternoon

A man was stabbed and hospitalized Friday afternoon, causing an investigation by the Tallahassee Police Department.

The man was found with "serious injuries" before 2 p.m., just behind the Hot Love Tattoo shop, at 514 W. Gaines St., according to spokesperson Heather Merritt.

No suspect has been arrested, she added. Merritt was unable to release more information because the investigation is in its beginning stages.

Police ask that any witnesses to call TPD at (850) 891-4200 or use the anonymous Crime Stoppers service at (850) 574-TIPS.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a stabbing that occurred just before 2:00 p.m. in the 500 block of West Gaines Street. One victim, an adult male, received serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/Mcu4ExjVzO — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) November 5, 2021

