Tallahassee police investigating three weekend shootings, 2 with injuries

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating three shootings that occurred over the weekend. None of the incidents involved life-threatening injuries.

At 10:37 p.m. Saturday, officers arrived at the 4000 block of Weatherby Court where they found a teenage boy who was shot in what police determined was a drug exchange.

Police said initial reports show the juvenile had arranged to meet with a person to buy drugs. An argument started and the juvenile was shot before the transaction was completed. The teenager was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. The police have made no arrest involving this investigation.

In a separate incident early Saturday, police were called to the 900 block of Volusia Street at 3:17 a.m. where officers discovered a shooting had occurred. A man was later found in the 1000 block of Basin Street with two gunshot wounds to his foot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police also responded to gunfire in the 3200 block of Jim Lee Road at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday in southeast Tallahassee.

A neighbor heard the shot and came outside. The suspect allegedly pointed the handgun at the neighbor and threatened suicide before returning inside the home, according to a TPD spokesperson.

When police responded, he allegedly barricaded himself in his home and refused to come out. The Tactical Apprehension and Control team, the SWAT team, scrambled to the scene. But after a half hour, the man agreed to surrender.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

The weekend gunfire brings the count to at least eight shootings so far this year in Tallahassee, according to a running count of gun violence by the Democrat. Two of those shooting resulted in fatalities.

