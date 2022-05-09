Tallahassee police investigating two deaths after bodies found in hotel and a ravine

File art of a law enforcement vehicle.

The Tallahassee Police Department is conducting two separate, unrelated death investigations after one man was found dead in a hotel and another near a wooded area near Ridge Road.

"At this time, foul play has not been ruled out (in) either investigation," the department said.

Police responded shortly before 1 p.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Silver Ridge Road after a passerby reported seeing a deceased adult male in a ravine near a wooded area.

Officers responded around 1:45 p.m. Monday to the Hilton Garden Inn, 1330 South Blair Stone Road, after staff found a deceased adult male on the property.

Detectives are working with the State Medical Examiner's Office to determine a cause of death in both cases, TPD said in a news release.

TPD also is investigating a shooting incident that happened shortly after 1 a.m. Monday at Seminole Grand apartments, 1505 W. Tharpe St. Officers were dispatched after getting calls about gunfire and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound described as not life-threatening.

"The victim was uncooperative and did not want to speak to officers about the incident," TPD said. "A crime scene was not located and it is not clear if the victim was the target of the shooting."

All three investigations are open and active. Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 850-891-4200 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers line at 850-574-TIPS (8477).

So far this year, 11 people have been killed at 29 injured in at least 52 shooting incidents, according to an analysis by the Tallahassee Democrat.

