Tallahassee Police investigating two shootings over the weekend

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred over the weekend.

On Sunday, officers were called to the hospital after a man came in with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound from a shooting in the 1500 block of Metropolitan Boulevard, according to a TPD news release.

Two days prior, TPD worked another shooting case where officers found a woman in her car on Laura Lee Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound after fleeing the scene of the shooting.

Officers found her on Laura Lee Avenue and South Meridian Street, less than 500 feet from where the shooting occurred in the 500 block of Castlewood Drive.

Both cases are active and ongoing investigations, and as of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

Sunday's gunfire was the fourth shooting in a four day span, continuing a violent start to the new year. So far in 2024, four people have been killed and seven people have been injured in at least eight shootings, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence.

