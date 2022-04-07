Tallahassee Police investigating Wednesday night shooting, no reported injuries

While a woman drove past two cars in the 700 block of Paul Russell Road Wednesday night, she heard gunfire.

Soon, she realized that her vehicle was hit.

The Tallahassee Police Department arrived before 9 p.m. and collected evidence, according to an incident synopsis.

"There were no reported injuries, no arrests have been made and there are no suspects," read the TPD synopsis. The circumstances of the shooting remain unknown, too.

Since Jan. 1, there have been at least 36 serious shootings in the capital city and county, resulting in at least nine deaths and 19 injuries, according to a gun violence analysis by the Democrat.

