Tallahassee police launch homicide investigation after man found shot dead in yard

The Tallahassee Police Department launched a homicide investigation Monday night after finding a man dead outside of a home in the Bond neighborhood.

Police were called to the shooting in the 1600 block of Keith Street just before 6 p.m.

"When officers arrived on scene, they discovered an adult male victim deceased in a front yard," a TPD spokesperson wrote in an online incident alert.

No other details were provide and the case is "active and ongoing," according to TPD.

The latest incident of gun violence brings the shooting death toll to 22 this year in the capital city and county. According to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of 2023 shootings, 71 people have been injured in at least 83 serious shootings.

The shooting breaks about a two-and-a-half week calm. The last shooting with injuries occurred on Nov. 29 when a man was injured in a broad daylight shooting at a gas station, the city's second shooting in a 24-hour span. On Nov. 28, two women were injured in a broad-daylight shooting in west Tallahassee when they were "forcefully entering the victim’s home" and flashing a gun during an argument, according to police.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the latest incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee Police investigate Dec. 18 fatal shooting