Tallahassee police: A man was asked for money. When he refused, he was stabbed

A man was stabbed and hospitalized after being asked for money in Frenchtown Monday morning.

The incident occurred on West Georgia Street, within two blocks of the Governor's Mansion, around 1:20 a.m., according to a Tallahassee Police Department news alert.

"The suspect, an adult male, was in the area of the 400 block of Georgia Street when he approached the victim and asked for money," the alert read. "When the victim declined, the suspect stabbed him."

More crime news: Three Tallahassee Circle K stores robbed in 48-hour period; police say two are connected

New gun violence task force launched: Here's how the city plans to crack down on shootings

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"At this time a potential suspect has been identified, however, no arrests have been made," according to TPD.

TPD spokesperson Alicia Hill said it's unclear if the suspect and injured man knew one another.

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Man hospitalized after stabbing near Governor's Mansion in Tallahassee