Tallahassee police mourn loss of officer killed in motorcycle accident in Gadsden County

Enforce the law but care about the human being — that's the code the late Tallahassee Police Officer DeMarrio Bryant lived by, according to his pastor.

"It's unfortunate that he is no longer with us, but his impact will be felt for years to come," said O. Jermaine Simmons, pastor at Jacob Chapel Baptist Church on Lake Bradford Road.

On Saturday, the 43-year-old Bryant was killed in an off-duty motorcycle accident in Gadsden County after he was unable to avoid colliding with a car that pulled out in front of him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

He was pronounced dead on scene and had his helmet on, FHP said. The driver and a passenger in the sedan received minor injuries.

TPD Officer DeMarrio Bryant died Dec. 30 in an off-duty motorcycle accident.

It's unclear whether the other driver will be charged until details from the full investigation become available in 90 days, FHP spokesperson Patricia Jefferson-Shaw said. A representative of Bryant family's declined comment.

Bryant worked with TPD for three years, serving on the department's unit that handles calls from people experiencing mental health crises, TPD spokesperson Heather Merritt said. Before joining TPD, he worked at the Florida A&M University Police Department and served in the Army.

"From colleagues to citizens, Officer Bryant positively impacted everyone he met," TPD said in a social media post. "He will be missed tremendously, and we will never forget our friend."

Bryant was always very involved in the church and its youth ministry programs, Simmons said, adding that he had the pleasure of watching him grow over the years. Bryant later became a minister and eventually was a pastor for a few years at a church in Perry, his hometown.

And the work he did as a law enforcement officer was an extension of his ministry, Simmons said. Bryant was open and transparent about his faith and testimony, which is why people gravitated to him, he explained.

"His legacy will live on both in and outside the church community," Simmons said. "He brought that same spirit of love and compassion to people that he encountered."

