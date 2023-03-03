Tallahassee police officer finds gunshot victim during traffic stop

A Tallahassee police officer pulled over a vehicle Friday for erratic driving and found a gunshot victim in the passenger seat.

The officer stopped the vehicle around 2:15 a.m. at Nylic Road and Basin Street, according to a Tallahassee Police Department news release. The driver reported that the passenger had been shot in the 2600 block of West Tennessee Street.

The man was taken to a local hospital for a gunshot wound that wasn't considered life-threatening, TPD said.

"Officers responded to the area referenced by the driver but were unable to locate the scene or any evidence indicating a shooting had occurred," TPD said. "At this time, it is unclear where exactly the shooting took place and what circumstances led to the shooting."

No arrests were made, and the incident remains under investigation.

So far this year, two people have been killed and 11 injured in at least 13 shooting incidents in Tallahassee and Leon County, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis.

