Tallahassee police officer placed on leave after video shows questionable takedown of suspect

A Tallahassee Police Department officer was placed on administrative leave after video taken by a bystander surfaced on social media showing him using questionable force on a suspect who allegedly left the scene of a traffic crash.

The encounter happened early Friday evening on the sidewalk at Saint Francis Street and Railroad Avenue. A 43-second video posted on Instagram shows Officer Shawn Wright pick up the suspect, a 27-year-old man, and turn him upside down before taking him down head-first and pinning him on the ground.

The bystanders who shot the video appeared shocked by what they were seeing. “Oh my God. They just threw him on the floor head first,” one person said. Another observed, “He wasn’t even fighting them.”

In this screenshot from a video on social media, a Tallahassee Police officer lifts up a suspect before bringing him to down the ground.

In an interview with the Tallahassee Democrat, TPD Chief Lawrence Revell said the suspect was not injured. He added that the department plans to release footage from the body cameras worn by Wright and another officer at the scene later today.

“It does not appear from the body-worn cameras that his head hit the concrete ground at all,” Revell said.

The suspect was involved in a two-vehicle crash nearby, said Alicia Turner, TPD spokeswoman. He declined an interview with the Tallahassee Democrat.

The man was cited for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and resisting an officer without violence, both misdemeanor offenses. The Democrat generally does not identify people arrested for misdemeanors. He was taken to the Leon County Detention Facility and released on $250 bail.

Wright was placed on administrative leave while an internal affairs investigation is conducted. Revell said the second officer did not use force and was not disciplined.

Revell said the department takes use-of-force issues “very seriously” but that he would reserve judgment on whether Wright acted appropriately “until I have all the facts in front of me.”

“Anytime I see use of force — we’ve said repeatedly use of force (doesn’t) look pretty — I’m always concerned,” Revell said. “But my concern is simply to make sure that what we are seeing is within policy and procedure and state statute and meets the constitutional requirement of reasonableness.”

Revell said the body cameras on both officers captured the incident from the time they came in contact with the suspect until after he was arrested and placed in a squad car.

“We’re going to handle (the investigation) quickly and be transparent,” Revell said.

