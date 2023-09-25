Tallahassee Police respond to potential lead in Monday morning 'manhunt'

The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a potential lead in the "manhunt" that launched after an officer was shot Monday morning while responding to a drug-related home invasion.

Officers stopped a car just after 1 p.m. at the Baymont Inn & Suites on North Monroe Street that was in the vicinity of the scene early Monday morning, TPD spokesperson Heather Merritt said.

"Two individuals are being questioned to determine if they were involved," Merritt said.

Witnesses described a heavy law enforcement presence outside the hotel, located just south of Interstate 10 next to a Waffle House. The U.S. Marshals Service is assisting TPD in the investigation, Merritt said.

The police officer was shot after TPD responded around 2:30 a.m. Monday to a drug-related home invasion at the Villas off West Tharpe Street. The officer, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and listed in stable condition.

Officers were chasing one suspect who ran away from the scene when another suspect came out of an apartment and started firing at officers. TPD Chief Lawrence Revell, during a morning news conference described the incident as an "ambush" and a "cowardly act" that wouldn't be tolerated in Tallahassee.

"I assure you we will find them, and we will bring them to justice," the chief said.

