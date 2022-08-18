Tallahassee police search for suspect who held up 3 people at gunpoint at Tallahassee ATM

The Tallahassee Police Department is searching for a suspect who held up three people at gunpoint at the First Commerce Credit Union in West Tallahassee Tuesday evening.

The robbery occurred at an ATM outside the credit union, 1460 Capital Circle NW, just before 7 p.m.

The male suspect — described as a 6-foot tall, light-skinned Black man between 225 and 240 pounds — walked up to a man, pointed a gun at him and demanded his money, Merritt said.

Then a vehicle carrying a driver and passenger pulled up to a nearby ATM, distracting the suspect and allowing the man to run away. He flagged down a nearby Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

Meanwhile, the suspect turned his attention to the pair in the vehicle and ordered them to hand over their money. They did, and the suspect fled the scene.

Soon TPD officers, including a K-9 and its handler, were attempting to track the suspect, Merritt said. While they found some of the victim’s property, no arrests were made and the suspect remains at large.

During the robbery, he wore a black mask; a gray T-shirt, with blue and black plaid pajama pants; and black gym shorts underneath the pajama pants, according to TPD.

