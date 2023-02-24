Tallahassee police use surveillance video to link suspect to fatal shooting

Tallahassee police arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting last month during a robbery attempt that was caught on surveillance video.

Keith D. Ford, 23, was arrested Thursday on a charge of murder and booked into the Leon County Detention Facility. He was scheduled to have his first court appearance Friday.

According to arrest records, Trevion Sharp and several other people were inside a car listening to music on Jan. 19 when a man approached the driver’s side door and demanded all their belongings. The gunman fired twice, witnesses said, striking Sharp, 25, in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The other vehicle occupants all ran away and couldn’t identify the shooter. However, Tallahassee Police Department investigators obtained surveillance video showing not only the shooting incident but also the suspect’s flight from the scene.

One video showed him going to the apartment building where he stayed, the arrest report says. Another showed him at work at a local grocery store before the shooting wearing clothing that matched the suspect’s.

During an interview with police, Ford claimed to have been in the area at the time of the shooting and hearing gunshots. After investigators showed him video footage, he allegedly commented on the evidence against him.

"Keith Ford would state that the case was 'golden' and that we had everything we needed within the video," an officer wrote in his report. "Keith Ford never denied committing this incident and declined to give a reason for its occurrence."

In 2016, when Ford was 16 years old, he was tried as an adult on attempted murder charges after pointing a gun at a robbery victim and pulling the trigger, though the weapon jammed. He was convicted, sentenced to seven years in prison and released in August, according to state prison records.

