Tallahassee Police: Toddlers were left unattended before fatal accidental shooting

The scene outside the Grove Park Apartments in Tallahassee, where a child was accidentally fatally shot on Sept. 6.

A one-year-old toddler was accidentally shot and killed Wednesday night after being left unattended around guns with another 1-year-old in an apartment.

"A search of the residence revealed multiple firearms were left unsecured and within reach of the children," TPD spokesperson Alicia Hill said.

One of the guns fired, but it is unclear at this time how to gun went off and if the surviving toddler, who is related to the other child, was involved, Hill said. The case is still an open and active investigation to determine the cause of gunfire and whether someone could be charged.

The city's latest incident of shocking gun violence unfolded just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers and Emergency Medical Services responded to a caller who was transporting the gunshot-wounded child to the hospital. They met the people in the vehicle at Miccosukee and Capital Circle Northeast.

"The child was transported to the hospital, but sadly succumbed to his injuries," TPD wrote in the incident report.

The shooting occurred at the Grove Park Apartments in east Tallahassee.

Patricia Juszczyk, a resident of the apartment complex where the child was shot, came home to find patrol cars and an ambulance in the parking lot and crime scene tape outside the door of her apartment.

"I'm literally crying," she said via text after hearing about what happened. "I'm so heartbroken right now."

"My heart breaks for my neighbors and their families," she wrote. "We have got to do better as a country to avoid these types of situations from happening. We've got to take steps to ensure zero children and families encounter this type of tragedy."

This is the second accidental shooting in Tallahassee to claim a child's life in the span of a week.

On Friday, a 14-year-old was accidentally shot by his 8-year-old brother who was playing with a gun in the family's hotel room.

The family from Perry was staying in Tallahassee seeking refuge from Hurricane Idalia's path when the incident happened just after 1 a.m. Friday.

Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on Twitter @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee toddler killed in shooting was left unattended with guns