Tallahassee police trying to arrest barricaded suspect on College Avenue

A portion of College Avenue has been shut down as Tallahassee police try to arrest a suspect who is barricaded in an apartment building.

The Tallahassee Police Department announced on social media around 7 a.m. Friday that officers were on scene on College Avenue, not far from the campus of Florida State University.

The Tallahassee Police Department is responding to a barricaded suspect in the 400 block of College Avenue.

The suspect is located inside College Plaza Apartments, 405 W. College Ave., said Alicia Turner, a TPD spokeswoman. Residents of the building were evacuated "out of an abundance of caution," she said.

The entire 400 block of College Avenue is roped off with crime-scene tape. FSU issued a public safety notice about the incident.

"The Tallahassee Police Department is conducting an active and ongoing police operation in the 400 block of College Avenue," the university said. "Please avoid this area for safety reasons."

TPD's Tactical Apprehension and Control Team, more commonly know as a SWAT team, is on the scene.

Check back with Tallahassee.com for more on this story.

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com or follow @JeffBurlew on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee police seek to arrest barricaded suspect on College Avenue