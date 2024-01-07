Tallahassee Police Violent Crimes Unit investigating 'suspicious death' of woman

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating "a suspicious death" in west Tallahassee.

TPD was called to a residence in the 4000 block of Jackson Bluff Road at about 7:15 a.m. in reference to a woman who wasn't breathing.

"Sadly, she was pronounced deceased," a TPD spokesperson wrote in an incident alert.

While the online update provided no other details about the circumstances of the death, TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation.

"Preliminary findings indicate this is an isolated incident and all parties involved have been identified," TPD wrote. "Based on this information, detectives believe there is no immediate concern for a threat to public safety."

The case remains an open and active investigation and detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to call 850-891-4200. People with tips can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

If the case is ruled a homicide, it would become the city's third murder in the span of a single week since the new year began.

