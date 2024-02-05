Tallahassee police: New Year's Day death was first homicide of 2024, not from fireworks

The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed that 2024's first murder was a result of a shooting, clarifying that fireworks weren't the cause of death.

Just two hours into the new year, officers found a man dead in a residential road, and investigators went back and forth on what actually took place.

Initially, the law enforcement agency reported a shooting occurred at about 2:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Osceola Street. Later that morning, TPD released an update saying detectives “determined this is possibly an accidental death caused by fireworks.”

Three days later, an autopsy report revealed the incident was in fact a homicide, but it remained unclear whether the victim was killed with a gun or whether fireworks played any role in the death.

TPD just confirmed Monday afternoon that a bullet was found inside the victim during the autopsy, confirming death was from a gunshot wound.

At the time of his death, Elgin J. Robinson was "recklessly setting off fireworks," TPD spokesperson Heather Merritt said.

"The video evidence collected showed this, and that is why detectives initially thought that this might be an accidental death from fireworks," Merritt said.

Details about what sparked the gunfire are still under investigation, she said. No arrests have been made, and the case is active and ongoing.

