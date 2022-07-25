Tallahassee prosecutors drop murder charges connected to 2019 shooting

Prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a Tallahassee man after two trials, a reversal of testimony by a key witness and a social media post by another witness taking credit for a 2019 fatal shooting.

Prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a Tallahassee man after two trials a, reversal of testimony by a key witness and a social media post by another witness taking credit for a 2019 fatal shooting.

State Attorney Jack Campbell on Monday announced that prosecutors dropped charges against Preston Hart in connection with the 2019 shooting of Jason Joseph after consulting with his family.

Joseph was killed in a shooting near the intersection of Callaway and Indiana streets on Jan. 13, 2019. Only two witnesses to the shooting were located by Tallahassee Police Department investigators, Taylor Harris and Deontae Cromartie.

Initially, Taylor told police she was driving a car through the apartment complex when Hart and Joseph got into an argument. She said Hart got out of the car, shot Joseph then got back in before they left. Cromartie told police he was with Joseph and confirmed Taylor’s story.

Hart was charged with second-degree murder.

At his April trial, Taylor recanted her statement, saying she was present but did not see the shooting and denied that Hart had threatened her to keep quiet about the incident. Cromartie denied a subpoena to testify at trial and after a jury could not unanimously come to a decision, a mistrial was declared.

During a second trial last month, prosecutors discovered a Facebook message by Cromartie, who again refused to testify in court, in which he took credit for the murder. The message had been overlooked in the evidence developed by investigators and provided to Hart’s defense team.

A continuation of the trial was granted by Circuit Judge J. Lee Marsh to allow a more thorough investigation.

Cromartie has not been located and could have in fact helped frame Hart for the murder, Campbell said in a press release.

“It is possible that Preston Hart committed the murder. However, it is also possible that Deontae Cromartie committed it and has helped frame Preston Hart,” Campbell wrote. “After consultation with the Tallahassee Police Department and the victim’s family, the State cannot proceed in good faith based on this level of uncertainty, and today dropped the pending murder charges against Preston Hart.”

Story continues

Contact Karl Etters at ketters@tallahassee.com or @KarlEtters on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Prosecutors drop murder charges connected to 2019 shooting