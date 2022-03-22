Siren

A Tallahassee woman has been indicted in a DUI crash in Georgia that killed a Florida State University student.

Jennifer Gallo, 33, was charged Monday by a grand jury in Grady County, Georgia, with vehicular homicide, DUI, reckless driving and driving on the wrong side of the road.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Sept. 25 on U.S. Highway 319 not far from the Florida/Georgia state line. Gallo was allegedly driving the wrong way when she collided into another vehicle, killing Nora Cooney, 25.

Cooney, who earned an associate degree from Tallahassee Community College, was studying criminology at FSU at the time of the crash. The university later awarded her a posthumous bachelor's degree.

Joe Mullholland, district attorney for South Georgia, said the grand jury indicted her on two separate counts of vehicular homicide, though she can be convicted only of one. One of the homicide counts requires a DUI element for conviction, while the other requires a reckless driving element.

"It's always good if there's a factual basis for it to give the jury different options as far as the charges," Mullholland said.

Gallo was arrested on a DUI charge in 2017 after she was found asleep in the driver's side of a car found parked on a Betton Road sidewalk, according to court records. She entered into a diversion program with prosecutors and the charge was later dropped.

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com or follow @JeffBurlew on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee woman indicted in Georgia crash that killed FSU graduate