Tallahassee woman killed in Seminole Co. shooting remembered as 'outgoing' and 'lovable'

Tallahassee woman Princess Tolliver was killed and several others were injured Monday in a shooting in Sanford, authorities say.

Tolliver, 31, and an unconfirmed number of people were shot in an incident involving two vehicles around 2:30 a.m. in the area of CR46A and Rinehart Road, less than 20 miles from downtown Orlando, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, though a vehicle believed to be involved was recovered Monday afternoon, according to SCSO. "The suspect is still outstanding," read a tweet by the sheriff's office. "The investigation is ongoing but this does not appear to be a random act."

A spokesperson for SCSO was not immediately available for further comment.

"She was a very outgoing young lady. A very sweet person. Lovable person," Tolliver's grandmother, Barbara Flynn-Tolliver, told WESH 2, a news station in Orlando, adding that she believes her granddaughter was in Central Florida visiting for the weekend.

"She was a very hard worker. She would do anything to help her other sisters. She had three other sisters. They were very, very close," Flynn-Tolliver told the outlet. "Never dreamed something like this would happen to one of my grandchildren."

Tolliver attended Leon High School and most recently worked at Florida State University.

She was hired in November of 2019 as a part-time security aid, according to FSU spokesperson Amy Farnum-Patronis. Three years later, she began working as a parking visitor attendant for the university.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

