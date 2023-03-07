Tallapoosa man indicted in slaying, dismembering of mother and son

A Tallapoosa County man faces nine counts of capital murder and two counts of abuse of a corpse in the slaying and dismemberment of a mother and son, according to the Alabama attorney general's office.

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment of Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, of Tallapoosa County, in the death of Sandra Vazquez Ceja, 29, and her son Omar Gallegos Vazquez, 14.

The indictment charges that Pascual-Reyes murdered Ceja and Vazquez during the sexual assault and kidnapping of Ceja's 12-year-old daughter. According to a previous Montgomery Advertiser article, the 12-year-old escaped the Dadeville mobile home by chewing through her restraints after several days of captivity where she was kept in a drug-and-alcohol-induced haze.

Marshall's criminal trials division presented evidence to a Tallapoosa County grand jury Jan. 31. The jury chose to indict Pascual-Reyes on Friday.

Officials served the indictment Monday at the Russell County Jail, where Reyes is being held without bond.

"If convicted, Reyes faces the death penalty or a sentence of life imprisonment without parole for each of the nine charges of capital murder. The punishment for the abuse of corpse charges ranges from one to 10 years," stated a release from Marshall's office.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson confirmed that Pascual-Reyes was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents on Dec. 14, 2014, and removed to Mexico on Dec. 23, 2014, according to a previous Montgomery Advertiser article. The spokesperson and local law enforcement officials do not know when or where Pascual-Reyes re-entered the U.S.

Ceja was dating Pascual-Reyes, and she and her two children were living with him.

