Tallassee man gets $2 million cash bond in fatal workplace shooting

WETUMPKA — Clifton Potts Jr. was picked up by his wife, Britney, at Hollman Correctional Facility in Atmore about 8 a.m. Thursday after being released from prison. About 24 hours later, prosecutors said, he shot her twice in the head at her workplace in Tallassee.

Clifton Potts had been released after serving a four year prison sentence for a drug distribution conviction, Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson told a judge Tuesday morning. Potts is charged with murder in the case, and it was his first court appearance.

Elmore County District Judge Glenn Goggans handed down a $2 million cash-only bond in the case. The shooting occurred about 11:15 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of a corporate park where Britney Potts worked, Robinson said.

Potts, who asked for an appointed attorney, appeared before Goggans dressed in gray striped jail garb, restrained in handcuffs and leg irons. Three corrections officers stood nearby.

When Goggans gave him the chance to comment before bond was set, Potts' comments appeared to surprise the court, and prosecutors.

"I don't need to get out, I don't want to get out," he said. "I deserve to be in prison for the rest of my life. I want to plea a crime of passion..."

That's when Goggans interrupted him and told him commenting on the specifics of the crime could be considered a violation of his rights.

"We're not here to try the case," Goggans said

He then announced the bond.

Before bond was set, Robinson introduced Potts' five prior felony convictions including a 1998 assault on a Tallassee police officer, domestic violence and intimidating a witness convictions in 2001 and drug distribution convictions in 2011 and 2018.

The victim in the 2001 domestic violence conviction was not Britney Potts, Robinson said after the hearing.

Britney Potts was "executed," Robinson told the court.

"He had a deadly weapon, a 40-cal. handgun, that he fired multiple times," Robinson said. "Evidence shows that he pulled the trigger at least three times, with one round hitting a building, one round hitting her in the face and a final killing shot hitting her in the head.

"This is not a question of who did it. The murder was caught on video."

After the shooting Clifton Potts drove Britney Potts' car to Phenix City, where he was arrested by officers there. Prosecutors are looking into the possibility of capital murder charges.

"It all depends on if he had permission to drive her car," Robinson said after the hearing. "If he did not have permission that could be robbery in the commission of a murder, which could get us to capital murder. We will go where the evidence takes us.

"But even if capital murder charges aren't filed and Potts is convicted of murder, he's looking at life in prison without the possibility of parole under the habitual offenders act."

Robinson would not comment on a possible motive in the shooting or how a multiple convicted felon got access to a gun. Those facts would likely come out in any future preliminary hearing, he said.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Tallassee man gets $2 million cash bond in fatal workplace shooting